Australia Faces Critical Estrogen Patch Shortage, Impacting Thousands

Since 2020, Australia has grappled with recurring shortages of estrogen transdermal patches, essential for many undergoing menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), transgender women, and non-binary individuals. This shortage not only affects those in the menopausal phase but also younger women in early menopause due to chemotherapy or specific diseases and those seeking feminizing hormone therapy. With the recent halt in production of one of the four main brands, Climara, in mid-to-late 2023, the remaining stock is under significant pressure, exacerbating the shortage.

Understanding the Shortage

Estrogen patches, vital for managing symptoms of hormonal fluctuations and for feminizing hormone therapy, are in short supply due to manufacturing issues, high demand for the raw materials derived from soya beans or sweet potatoes, and a recent cessation in production of the Climara brand. This situation has left users scrambling for alternatives, which include more expensive options like tablets and gels. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved several alternative transdermal patches as a short-term fix, yet supply issues persist with some products not expected to be back in stock until May 2024.

Demand Surges Amidst Growing Awareness

Over the past five years, prescriptions for MHT in England doubled, reflecting a global trend of increased demand due to greater awareness of its safety and benefits. This surge is in part due to debunked concerns over the safety of menopausal hormone therapy, which stalled after the early cessation of the Women's Health Initiative study in 2002. Additionally, the demand for feminizing hormone therapy among transgender and non-binary individuals adds to the strain on estrogen patch supplies, highlighting a significant healthcare gap.

Exploring Alternatives and Future Implications

With estrogen patches in short supply, individuals affected have turned to alternative forms of estradiol such as Estrogel, though these alternatives are not subsidized by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), making them more expensive. The discontinuation of estradiol implants has further limited options, pushing for a need for a more stable supply of estradiol treatments in Australia. The ongoing shortages underline the critical need for healthcare policy adjustments and increased manufacturing to meet the growing demand.

As Australia navigates through this estrogen patch shortage, the implications are far-reaching, affecting not just those in menopause but also impacting transgender people and those with health conditions necessitating hormone therapy. The situation calls for urgent attention from healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and policymakers to ensure a stable and accessible supply of these crucial treatments. Meanwhile, individuals affected are advised to consult healthcare professionals for guidance on alternative treatment options.