Australia Faces 1,000 Extra Cancer Cases Due to Pandemic Screening Disruptions

A new Australian study highlights a worrying trend: disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to over a thousand additional cancer cases within the next decade unless significant improvements are made in testing rates. Published by PLOS One and conducted by researchers from the University of New South Wales, the Daffodil Centre, and the Cancer Council of New South Wales, the study focuses on the impact of pandemic-related disruptions on bowel cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment across the nation.

Advertisment

Understanding the Impact

The research centered on bowel cancer, one of Australia's most common cancers and subject to a national screening program. Lead researcher Joachim Worthington and his team sought to assess the pandemic's impact on the health system's ability to manage cancer care effectively. Their findings reveal a significant decrease in screening rates, delayed diagnoses, and treatment interruptions. According to their projections, these disruptions could result in an additional 234 cancer cases and 1,186 deaths over a ten-year period, from 2020 to 2030.

Call to Action: The Importance of Screening

Advertisment

The study underscores the critical role of regular bowel cancer screenings in early detection and treatment. With only 40% of Australians participating in the screening program, the potential for missed diagnoses is substantial. Dr. Worthington emphasizes the importance of resuming regular screening habits to mitigate the pandemic's long-term effects on cancer rates. The research team's analysis suggests that proactive screening and testing efforts could significantly reduce the projected increase in cancer-related mortality.

Looking Ahead: Strategies for Mitigation

As Australia grapples with the aftermath of COVID-19 disruptions, the study calls for a concerted effort to boost screening participation and ensure the resilience of cancer care programs against future disruptions. By highlighting the potential for increased cancer cases and deaths, the researchers aim to spur action among healthcare providers and policymakers to prioritize cancer screening as a key component of public health strategy. The findings serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic and the importance of sustained efforts to protect vulnerable populations from its indirect consequences.