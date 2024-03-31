Australia Doubles Permanent Residency Offers to Hongkongers Amid Policy Shift

Australia's commitment to providing sanctuary for Hongkongers amidst ongoing political unrest has significantly strengthened, with the Department of Home Affairs announcing a notable increase in permanent residency grants. Between March 2023 and February 2024, 680 Hongkongers were offered permanent residency, nearly doubling the figure from the scheme's initial year. This policy adjustment reflects Australia's solidary with those affected by Beijing's National Security Law, providing them a pathway towards a safer and more stable future.

Policy Enhancements and Exemptions

In a bid to streamline the immigration process for Hongkongers, the Australian government has introduced several policy enhancements. Notably, Hongkongers applying for temporary graduate work visas, a precursor to permanent residency, will be exempt from the recent stringent English-language requirements that came into effect for other applicants. This exemption underscores the Australian government's recognition of the unique circumstances facing Hongkongers and its commitment to facilitating their transition.

Community Response and Future Prospects

The policy changes have elicited mixed reactions within the Hongkonger community in Australia. While many have welcomed the increased opportunities for permanent residency, concerns have been raised regarding the reduced maximum eligible age for a temporary graduate visa.