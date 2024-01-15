en English
Australia

Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
As Australia prepares to observe the public holiday on 26th January 2024, certain administrative processes are expected to experience delays. The processing of specific claims lodged on 25th January 2024 are anticipated to be paid from 29th January 2024. Meanwhile, claims placed on the national holiday, Australia Day, will commence payments from 30th January 2024. This alteration in the payment schedule primarily stems from the public holiday, thereby temporarily adjusting claim processing times.

Implications of Delayed Claim Processing

A delay in payment processing can pose various challenges for those awaiting these funds. This delay is particularly notable in the context of Australia’s superannuation funds, where claim delays have already been a significant issue. A staggering 136% increase in complaints about such delays, including payments, underscores the gravity of the situation. Life insurance holders, who often obtain additional coverage through super with lower taxed dollars, could be impacted by these delays. Despite the benefits of acquiring life insurance through super, such as enhanced premiums and cost-effectiveness, delays could undermine the advantages.

Australian Open’s Scheduling Challenges

In a parallel development, the Australian Open has also experienced delays, albeit of a different kind. Despite the introduction of changes to its schedule in 2024 to minimize late-night finishes, the match between Novak Djokovic and Croatian player Dino Prizmic led to a delayed start and a post 11 pm finish. This incident sparked concerns about the effectiveness of the new schedule, notwithstanding the reduction in the number of day session matches on Rod Laver Arena and the addition of a 15th day to spread the first round matches over three days.

Woolworths’ Australia Day Decision Faces Backlash

Meanwhile, supermarket giant Woolworths has been at the receiving end of significant criticism and vandalism following its decision not to sell specific Australia Day merchandise due to declining demand. A pro-Australia Day message spray-painted on a Woolworths store and a flare set off under the door triggering the fire alarm exemplify the backlash. Simultaneously, Aldi Australia echoed this decision by also choosing not to stock any Australia Day merchandise this year.

In light of these developments, a poll conducted by the Institute of Public Affairs revealed that nearly two-thirds of Australians wish to maintain the celebration of Australia Day on January 26. However, more than 81 councils across the country have opted to move their citizenship day ceremonies away from Australia Day, indicating a shift in attitudes towards this national holiday.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

