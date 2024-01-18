Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giants Skip Merchandise Amid Public Debate

As the commemoration of Australia Day on January 26 sparks widespread debate, leading retail giants Woolworths and Big W have decided to opt out of stocking Australia Day merchandise this year. The retailers justify their move referencing a 'gradual decline in community demand'. This decision has spurred significant reactions, including a call for boycott by Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton. On the flip side, a town in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region plans to mark the holiday with a three-day celebration of Indigenous culture and storytelling.

Public Opinion Sways Towards Price Gouging

A recent poll conducted by YouGov highlighted that the majority of Australian voters are significantly more concerned about supermarkets' price gouging than their decision to eschew Australia Day merchandise. The survey, which gathered 1532 responses spanning diverse demographics, revealed that only 20% of voters backed Peter Dutton's calls to boycott Woolworths, with a robust 66% expressing their concerns about price hikes. The poll also uncovered that the nation stands divided over the celebration of Australia Day itself, with only 49% in favour of retaining the January 26 date.

Indigenous Flags to Fly High at Woolworths

Despite facing a potential boycott, Woolworths has announced plans to fly Indigenous flags at some of its key locations. The company has clarified that this gesture does not entail displaying the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags at all of its 1400 stores, primarily due to practicality concerns. This move has further fuelled the ongoing political battle over Australia Day, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticising Dutton's boycott and alleging a potential threat to 200,000 jobs if consumers heed the Coalition campaign. However, the public sentiment seems less swayed by the flag controversy and more concerned about price manipulation by supermarkets.

Competitors' Stance on Australia Day Merchandise

