Australia Day Celebrations Set to Ignite Community Spirit Across Southern Grampians Shire

As the calendar flips to January 26, the spirit of unity and celebration swells across the Southern Grampians Shire, marking Australia Day. This year, the communal festivities are spread out across the region, with Hamilton Botanic Gardens standing out as the central hub, and other locations throughout the shire joining in the revelry.

A Celebration of Community and Acknowledgment

At the heart of the event, the Hamilton Botanic Gardens will be a showcase of local talent and dedication, where Mayor David Robertson will honor local volunteers for their commendable service. The Mayor will also present awards in categories such as Young Citizen of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Community Recognition, and the Mayor’s Award. The presentation of these awards serves as a testament to the individuals and groups who have made notable contributions to the community.

Performances and Ceremonies

Adding to the vibrancy of the event, the gardens will resonate with performances from local groups including the Hamilton Brass Band, the Hamilton Singers, and Footprints the Choir. These performances, along with a citizenship ceremony, will create an atmosphere of shared pride and joy. Attendees will also be treated to a free light lunch, adding a touch of warmth to the communal gathering.

Australia Day Across the Southern Grampians Shire

Beyond Hamilton, Australia Day celebrations will be held in a variety of locations throughout the shire, including Balmoral, Branxholme, Byaduk, Cavendish, Coleraine, Dunkeld, Glenthompson, Penshurst, and Tarrington. Each of these locations will host their own flag-raising ceremonies, a symbol of national pride, accompanied by complimentary meals. Some venues will have guest speakers, while others will feature a range of activities, including live music, to encourage community participation. The overarching aim of these events is to foster community spirit within the shire and to recognize the invaluable contributions of its citizens.