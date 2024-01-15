en English
Australia

Australia Day Celebration: Majority in Support, Poll Reveals

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Australia Day Celebration: Majority in Support, Poll Reveals

A recent survey reveals that 63% of Australians support the commemoration of Australia Day on January 26, despite robust campaigns suggesting otherwise. The poll, conducted by Dynata on behalf of the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), brings to light the prevailing sentiment of Australians towards their national day, amidst a backdrop of controversy and public debate.

Understanding the Divide

Interestingly, the survey uncovers a stark age-related divide in the perspectives towards Australia Day. While 63% of participants contend in favor of retaining the date, this number drops to 42% among younger Australians aged 18-24, with 30% opposing the celebration. Such a discrepancy underscores a generational gap in perceptions about the day and its significance.

Controversy and Boycotts

The poll results arrive in the wake of supermarket giant Woolworths‘ decision to discontinue the sale of Australia Day merchandise, a move that led Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to call for a boycott. However, despite such notable dissent, the majority of Australians remain in favor of marking the national day on January 26.

Remembering the Past, Looking to the Future

The survey also sheds light on Australians’ pride in their history, with 69% of all respondents expressing it. Yet, among those aged 18-24, the figure falls to 49%. Nonetheless, an impressive 89% of the younger cohort affirm their pride in being Australian. Daniel Wild, IPA’s Deputy Executive Director, insists on recognizing January 26 as it symbolizes the inception of modern Australia. He argues for the urgency to impart to the youth the significance of the nation’s history and accomplishments.

Australia History
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

