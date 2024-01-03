en English
Australia

Australia Day Awards: Kempsey Shire Council Celebrates Community Heroes

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Australia Day Awards: Kempsey Shire Council Celebrates Community Heroes

The Kempsey Shire Council has extended the deadline for nominations for its esteemed Australia Day Awards, targeting to honor individuals and groups who have made remarkable contributions to the Macleay Valley community over the past year. The award is a recognition of the efforts and actions of those individuals and groups whose impact has been felt positively in the community. The scope of contributions recognized is extensive, encompassing volunteer work, community service, or even serving as a role model.

Open to Everyone

Unlike most recognitions, the call for nominations is open to people across various age groups and backgrounds. It doesn’t matter whether they are volunteers or not. The focus is on the value of their contribution to the community’s betterment. The categories of contribution also vary considerably. They range from roles as simple as driving children to their sports practice, delivering meals-on-wheels to the elderly, or even volunteering with community organizations such as the Rural Fire Service (RFS) or the Country Women’s Association (CWA).

Recognition for Everyday Heroes

What makes the Australia Day Awards unique is that even everyday individuals who make a difference in small ways can be recognized. In other words, every act of kindness, however small, is not overlooked. The deadline for the Australia Day Awards nominations has been extended to 3 pm on the upcoming Monday.

Nominate Your Heroes

The Kempsey Shire Council is encouraging community members to take an active part in recognizing their heroes. Whether it’s a friend who has been particularly outstanding in their contributions, or a stranger whose acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed, the council calls for the community to ‘dob in’ their heroes. Nominations can be made through the Kempsey Shire Council’s designated portal.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

