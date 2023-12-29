Australia Cracks Down on Illegal Fireworks Ahead of New Year’s Eve

Australia is sounding the alarm as the countdown to New Year’s Eve celebrations begins. The message is loud and clear: fireworks are not playthings. These dazzling displays of light and sound are a staple of ringing in the New Year across the globe, but in Australia, they are heavily regulated under explosives laws. The authorities are issuing a stern warning to those tempted to engage in unauthorized use of fireworks, emphasizing the severe penalties that await violators, including hefty fines and potential prison terms.

Fireworks Laws Across Australia

In all Australian states and territories, the handling of fireworks is forbidden for the general public unless one is a licensed pyrotechnician or has secured a permit. The repercussions of flouting these laws are severe and vary by jurisdiction. In New South Wales, individuals can face fines of up to $27,500 and a 12-month prison term. Queensland doesn’t shy away from imposing hefty penalties either, with fines reaching as high as $52,220, coupled with a six-month jail sentence.

Victoria’s laws are even more stringent. Unauthorized use of fireworks can lead to an astonishing 15 years of jail time and substantial fines. Western Australia, too, maintains a strict ban on the general public’s use of fireworks, imposing significant fines for any violations of this directive. The Northern Territory, on the other hand, allows the sale and use of fireworks only during ‘Cracker Night,’ also known as Territory Day. Even so, non-compliance can result in fines of up to $1,570. Meanwhile, in South Australia, possessing illegal fireworks can attract a maximum fine of $5,000.

The Human Cost of Fireworks

While the financial penalties are daunting, the human cost of mishandling fireworks can be far more severe. Fireworks-related incidents have led to an increasing number of people seeking emergency treatment. A study by Monash University’s Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit showed that 191 people have been treated for injuries related to fireworks since July 2015. The most frequent injuries reported include burns, eye injuries, and open wounds. Beyond the physical harm, there have also been cases of criminal activities such as carjacking and even tragic fatalities linked to fireworks during the holiday season.

Addressing the Black Market Issue

Despite these stringent laws and the risks involved, illegal fireworks continue to find their way into the hands of the public, often through the black market. Authorities in Melbourne have found these prohibited goods being openly sold online, raising concerns over public safety during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The authorities are urging the public to report any information about the sale or use of illegal fireworks to Crime Stoppers.

As Australia gears up to bid farewell to 2023 with community events, parties, and fireworks displays in cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Hobart, and Adelaide, the authorities’ message is resounding: safety first. They are encouraging people to enjoy the fireworks at licensed events, urging them to take public transport due to road closures, and reminding them of the dangers of drinking and driving.