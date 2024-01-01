en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST
Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond

In a determined move to regulate the rampant usage of disposable single-use vapes, the Australian government has declared an importation ban effective from January 1, 2024. This stern measure has been taken to arrest the growing popularity of vaping among the youth of the country. The initiative, supported by public health advocates, has been bolstered by a significant injection of funds, with $25 million allocated to the Australian Border Force (ABF) and an extra $56.9 million granted to the Therapeutic Goods Administration over the next two years.

Intensified Border Surveillance

In a bid to intensify border control, the ABF has ramped up its vigilance to intercept and destroy any non-compliant disposable vaping devices. However, ABF Commissioner Michael Outram has voiced concerns about the agency’s capacity to detect illegal drugs at the border, emphasizing that border enforcement alone cannot eradicate the issue. These sentiments highlight the complexity of implementing the ban, with the black market poised to capitalize on the prohibition.

Tackling the Black Market

Despite the ban, nicotine vapes remain readily accessible in the black market. This has led to apprehensions about the prohibition inadvertently fueling illegal trade. However, the Australian government has committed additional funding to the ABF and the Therapeutic Goods Administration to enforce these reforms aggressively. This move is seen as an active step towards curbing the black market, even as critics warn about the persistent resilience of illicit trade.

Future Legislation and International Cooperation

Looking ahead, the Australian government plans to introduce further legislation to prevent the domestic manufacturing, advertisement, supply, and sale of non-therapeutic vapes. In parallel, international cooperation in border control measures has been intensified, with the US and Australia focusing on preventing the illegal importation of disposable vapes, primarily from China. The overarching aim remains clear – to curb the alarming rise of vaping addiction among the young population, with statistics revealing that one in five 18 to 25-year-olds have become addicted to vapes.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Freight Train Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia; Safety Concerns Raised

By Geeta Pillai

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Royal Transition: Australian-Born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Flash Floods Devastate Gold Coast: A Look at the Community Response and Future Preparations

By Geeta Pillai

From Australian Commoner to Danish Queen: The Historic Ascension of Cr ...
@Australia · 41 mins
From Australian Commoner to Danish Queen: The Historic Ascension of Cr ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Motorists to Reap Benefits from Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Motorists to Reap Benefits from Government's Cost of Living Relief Plan
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year’s Eve Celebrations on the Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year's Eve Celebrations on the Gold Coast
Community Outrage over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Blue Groper in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Community Outrage over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Blue Groper in Sydney
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
37 seconds
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
1 min
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
Inflating Parliament: A Strategy or a Setback?
2 mins
Inflating Parliament: A Strategy or a Setback?
Democratic Party at a Crossroads: Uncertainty and Introspection
2 mins
Democratic Party at a Crossroads: Uncertainty and Introspection
Democratic Party President Norbert Mao's Silence Sparks Concern
3 mins
Democratic Party President Norbert Mao's Silence Sparks Concern
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
5 mins
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
6 mins
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
7 mins
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
8 mins
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
30 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
36 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
41 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
41 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
58 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app