en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Contemplates Shift in Aged Care Funding: Affluent Baby Boomers to Contribute More

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Australia Contemplates Shift in Aged Care Funding: Affluent Baby Boomers to Contribute More

The Australian government is contemplating a significant shift in aged care funding, inclining towards higher contributions from the affluent Baby Boomer generation. A federal taskforce has recommended reforms to Aged Care Minister Anika Wells, suggesting a revamp in the means-testing of aged care services to promote fairness and infuse additional resources into a system already strained by over $30 billion in annual taxpayer expenses.

Emphasis on User Payments

The taskforce’s report, scheduled for publication later this month, indicates a bias towards increased consumer payments as opposed to alternatives like a taxpayer-funded levy. The primary objective is to sustain the sector as the elderly population burgeons and expects enhanced quality services. The taskforce has also mulled over re-evaluating the daily living fee in residential aged care and augmenting means-tested care fees for those with higher income.

The Burdened Aged Care Sector

Australia’s aged care sector is grappling with a slew of challenges, including a projected shortfall of 16,000 nurses and 25,000 allied health workers by 2033. Despite this, the government has pumped in 11.3 billion dollars for a 15% wage rise for aged care workers. However, even this does not seem enough to prevent the imminent workforce shortages in the sector if timely actions are not taken.

The Closure of Aged Care Facilities

A disconcerting trend has been the closure of aged care facilities. Between June and October of this year alone, 16 facilities shut their doors, and since September of the previous year, at least 47 aged care homes have ceased operations. These closures, blamed on a mix of fiscal pressures and workforce shortages, come amidst a spike in demand in the sector due to Australia’s ageing population.

The Way Forward

While there is a consensus on the need for increased user payments, the Older Persons Advocacy Network stresses the requirement of a robust safety net. It also emphasizes the need for more transparency and ensuring that the additional funds lead to service enhancements rather than bolstered profits for providers. The sector awaits the final decision from Minister Wells on the taskforce’s recommendations, a decision that could reshape the future of aged care in Australia.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revamping Aged Care in Australia: Government Taskforce Advocates for Changes in Means-Testing

By Geeta Pillai

Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match

By Salman Khan

Karl Stefanovic's Humorous Leap into Influencer Fashion and Acting

By BNN Correspondents

Top Five Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indie ...
@Australia · 19 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indie ...
heart comment 0
Astonishing Rental Price for ‘Unlivable’ Property in Regional Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Astonishing Rental Price for 'Unlivable' Property in Regional Victoria
Mourning a Devoted Father: Homicide Investigation Underway in Lowood

By Geeta Pillai

Mourning a Devoted Father: Homicide Investigation Underway in Lowood
Sydney’s New Year’s Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies

By Salman Khan

Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy

By Geeta Pillai

Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Ice-Skating Rink Closes for Safety Inspections and Repairs Following Storm Damage
9 seconds
Jersey Ice-Skating Rink Closes for Safety Inspections and Repairs Following Storm Damage
Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative
36 seconds
Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
48 seconds
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
1 min
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
1 min
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
1 min
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
2 mins
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
2 mins
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
2 mins
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
54 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
58 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app