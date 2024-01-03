Australia Completes Vaccine Shipment to Indonesia, Protecting Cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease

As the calendar turned to 2024, Australia wrapped up a pivotal measure to guard against biosecurity threats, having successfully delivered one million vaccine doses to Indonesia to combat lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cows. This initiative, completed in December, is a testament to Australia’s proactive approach in preventing the spread of LSD and foot-and-mouth disease to its shores – a threat that could deal a hefty blow to its thriving cattle industry.

Australian Cattle Industry at Stake

The stakes are high for the Australian cattle industry, projected to achieve beef exports valued over $10 billion this financial year. The severe economic implications of a potential LSD outbreak are alarming, necessitating Australia’s collaborative efforts with Indonesia to keep the disease at bay.

Australia’s Status as LSD-Free

Maintaining Australia’s status as an LSD-free country is no small feat, considering the disease’s transmission through insects such as mosquitoes, biting flies, and ticks. Agriculture Minister Murray Waitt underscored the significance of this collaboration with Indonesia, aiming to control the disease while preserving the health of Australian herds.

LSD’s Impact on Cattle and Trade

LSD’s toll on infected animals is profound, causing blisters and reducing milk production. While the disease poses no threat to human health and cannot be transmitted via consumption of infected meat, its presence can still have significant trade implications. An example of this was seen in August when Indonesia halted cattle imports from four Australian facilities due to detected cases of LSD, a ban that was lifted in September once Australia was declared safe from the disease.

As Australia celebrates the success of this initiative, they remain vigilant in their efforts to protect their cattle industry from such biosecurity threats, demonstrating the power of international cooperation in managing global health risks.