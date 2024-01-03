en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Australia Completes Vaccine Shipment to Indonesia, Protecting Cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Australia Completes Vaccine Shipment to Indonesia, Protecting Cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease

As the calendar turned to 2024, Australia wrapped up a pivotal measure to guard against biosecurity threats, having successfully delivered one million vaccine doses to Indonesia to combat lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cows. This initiative, completed in December, is a testament to Australia’s proactive approach in preventing the spread of LSD and foot-and-mouth disease to its shores – a threat that could deal a hefty blow to its thriving cattle industry.

Australian Cattle Industry at Stake

The stakes are high for the Australian cattle industry, projected to achieve beef exports valued over $10 billion this financial year. The severe economic implications of a potential LSD outbreak are alarming, necessitating Australia’s collaborative efforts with Indonesia to keep the disease at bay.

Australia’s Status as LSD-Free

Maintaining Australia’s status as an LSD-free country is no small feat, considering the disease’s transmission through insects such as mosquitoes, biting flies, and ticks. Agriculture Minister Murray Waitt underscored the significance of this collaboration with Indonesia, aiming to control the disease while preserving the health of Australian herds.

LSD’s Impact on Cattle and Trade

LSD’s toll on infected animals is profound, causing blisters and reducing milk production. While the disease poses no threat to human health and cannot be transmitted via consumption of infected meat, its presence can still have significant trade implications. An example of this was seen in August when Indonesia halted cattle imports from four Australian facilities due to detected cases of LSD, a ban that was lifted in September once Australia was declared safe from the disease.

As Australia celebrates the success of this initiative, they remain vigilant in their efforts to protect their cattle industry from such biosecurity threats, demonstrating the power of international cooperation in managing global health risks.

0
Agriculture Australia Indonesia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
Kelly Phillips, the driving force behind KP’s Kake Pops & Treats, found herself entangled in a legal quandary after a food safety officer from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) flagged her for operating without the requisite permit. This admonition was not in response to Phillips’ selling her homemade cake pops in
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
13 mins ago
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
16 mins ago
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
6 mins ago
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
8 mins ago
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
Zimbabwean Government Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation
10 mins ago
Zimbabwean Government Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation
Latest Headlines
World News
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
27 seconds
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
37 seconds
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
1 min
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
1 min
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
2 mins
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
2 mins
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
2 mins
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
2 mins
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
2 mins
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
54 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app