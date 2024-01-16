Australia Commits Additional $21.5M in Aid to Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

In a move demonstrating its continued commitment to international humanitarian assistance, Australia has announced an additional $21.5 million aid package to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This was disclosed by Foreign Minister Penny Wong during her first visit to the Middle East in her current role, highlighting the importance Australia places on its diplomatic ties and its proactive role in addressing global humanitarian issues.

Australia's Humanitarian Pledge

The funding, part of Australia's ongoing commitment to the Middle East, is aimed at conflict-affected populations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and at managing the escalating regional refugee crisis, with a special focus on women and children. This financial aid will take Australia's total humanitarian commitment since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 to over $46 million. It includes $4 million to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, $6 million through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, and $11.5 million to refugee programs in Lebanon and Jordan.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Middle East Visit

Foreign Minister Penny Wong's visit to the Middle East marks a significant step in Australia's diplomatic engagement with the region. During her trip, Wong emphasized the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need for a political process leading to a future Palestinian state. She called for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for increased humanitarian assistance, greater protection of civilians, and de-escalation of regional tensions.

Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

The war in Gaza has led to a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation. More than 24,000 people have been killed and over 60,000 injured. With hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at risk of starvation, the entire population of Gaza, approximately 2.2 million people, is facing high levels of acute food insecurity or worse. Particularly vulnerable are 350,000 children under the age of 5, who are at high risk of dying from malnutrition and disease. The denial of critical supplies from entering northern Gaza has exacerbated this crisis, intensifying global calls for immediate humanitarian access and a permanent ceasefire.