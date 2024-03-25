Executives from leading tech companies such as Meta, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Snap, and Discord are under scrutiny for not adequately combating online child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) on their platforms. Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay urges a public inquiry in Australia, mirroring recent actions taken by the US Congress, to address this escalating issue.

Urgent Need for Action

With over 40,000 reports of child exploitation received annually by the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation, the scale of the problem is monumental. The US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children reported receiving 32 million instances of online child exploitation in 2022 alone, with a significant portion stemming from Facebook and Instagram. Despite existing regulations under Australia's Online Safety Act, which empowers the eSafety Commissioner to demand removal of such content, major tech companies are criticized for not doing enough to eliminate CSEM from their platforms.

Legislative and Corporate Responses

Australia is leveraging legislative tools like the Online Safety Act and Basic Online Safety Expectations to enforce greater transparency and accountability among tech companies. Despite some improvements, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant and Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay argue that the efforts by these companies are insufficient. In response to the crisis, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has initiated a statutory review of online safety legislation to adapt to new and emerging harms, ensuring the legal framework remains robust yet flexible enough to combat evolving threats.

Global Efforts and Australian Impact

The global response to the online child exploitation crisis includes significant policy announcements from tech giants, influenced in part by congressional hearings in the US. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives have made commitments to enhance child safety measures on their platforms. However, the effectiveness of these measures in Australia remains to be seen, as the country continues to battle with the pervasive issue of CSEM. The forthcoming governmental review and potential public inquiry aim to hold these companies more accountable and prioritize the safety of children online.

This ongoing issue underscores the critical need for a collaborative approach between governments, tech companies, and communities to protect the most vulnerable from exploitation and abuse in the digital realm. As the legal and technological landscape evolves, the challenge remains to stay ahead of perpetrators and safeguard children's rights and well-being in an increasingly connected world.