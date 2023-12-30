Australia Braces for Stormy New Year’s Eve Amid Predictions of Thunderstorms and Heatwave

As Australia prepares to bid farewell to 2023, meteorologists predict a turbulent transition into the New Year with severe weather conditions sweeping across the country. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasts a potent cocktail of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and an intense heatwave set to disrupt traditional New Year’s festivities.

Severe Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall

The BOM predicts a buildup of significant potential energy across northeastern New South Wales (NSW), the entire Queensland coast, and the Cape York peninsula, leading to very dangerous thunderstorms capable of causing flash flooding, destructive winds, and giant hail. The rainfall, expected in every state and territory, is predicted to be particularly severe along the Queensland coast and northeastern NSW with totals of 50mm or more from Friday to Monday. Areas such as Bundaberg, Gympie, Rockhampton, and Grafton may witness falls exceeding 100mm.

Heatwave Across Northern Australia

Apart from the stormy weather, a massive heatwave is developing across the northern half of Australia, affecting Queensland, the Northern Territory (NT), and Western Australia (WA). While the conditions are generally low-intensity, pockets of severe heat are anticipated in central areas. Around Broome and Darwin, residents are bracing for extreme heatwave conditions with temperatures forecast to touch a scorching 45 degrees Celsius. However, this heatwave will not deter the rain, leading to a hot and humid New Year’s Eve.

Stormy Start to 2024

The wet weather is expected to continue into the early days of 2024, with a second low-pressure area developing, and the risk of severe thunderstorms persisting across much of eastern Australia. Although state-by-state forecasts hint at varying conditions with skies potentially clearing in time for midnight fireworks in some capitals, lingering clouds may obscure views. Other areas will experience a mix of sunny, showery, or heatwave conditions.

Brisbane and Sydney are anticipated to be among the worst-affected capital cities, experiencing an unsettling mix of extreme weather events. While this severe weather poses a significant challenge to the New Year’s celebrations, it also serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and often harsh Australian climate.