Australia

Australia Braces for Stormy End to 2023 and Wet Start to 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:34 am EST
Australia Braces for Stormy End to 2023 and Wet Start to 2024

Australia braces for a tempestuous farewell to 2023 and a wet inauguration of 2024 as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicts severe thunderstorms and heavy rains across multiple regions. These weather events are set to disrupt New Year’s Eve (NYE) festivities, with storms forecasted to engulf significant parts of Australia during the concluding weekend of 2023.

Regions at Risk

The BOM has pinpointed substantial potential energy fuelling these thunderstorms, particularly in northeastern New South Wales (NSW), the entire Queensland coast, and the Cape York peninsula. Conditions are ideal for isolated, highly dangerous storms that could trigger flash flooding, destructive winds, and enormous hail. Rainfall of 50mm or more is expected across these areas from Friday to Monday, with cities like Bundaberg, Gympie, Rockhampton, and Grafton potentially facing over 100mm. Brisbane and Sydney are among the forecasted worst-hit capital cities.

(Read Also: Festive Spirit Marred: Duo Charged with Christmas Present Thefts)

Heatwave Alongside Thunderstorms

Adding to the tumult, a massive heatwave is forming in the northern half of Australia, impacting Queensland, the Northern Territory (NT), and Western Australia (WA). Severe heat conditions are predicted in central regions and extreme heatwave conditions around Broome and Darwin. This combination of weather events is set to create a hot and humid atmosphere for NYE.

(Read Also: South Gippsland Towns Pioneer Solar-Powered Minibus Public Transport Trial)

Weather Forecast into 2024

The BOM indicates that the rainy conditions will persist into early 2024, with the risk of severe thunderstorms spreading across much of eastern Australia, extending into NSW and Victoria by mid-next week. State-by-state forecasts suggest a mix of conditions for NYE: while some capitals are expected to dry out by midnight, others may face adverse weather. In Sydney, rain is predicted to clear in time for the fireworks, although clouds might linger. Melbourne is forecast to have partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, while Brisbane may endure the wettest conditions with showers and potential thunderstorms. Perth is predicted to enjoy a sunny end to the year, Adelaide should remain mostly dry, and Tasmania may experience light rain. Darwin’s weather will be typical of the wet season, with rain and possible thunderstorms.

The BOM’s forecasts underscore the need for Australians to prepare for a challenging weather period as the nation transitions into the new year.

Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

