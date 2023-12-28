Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery

As Australia reels from the aftermath of severe storms that left about 50,000 properties without power and claimed 10 lives, a new threat looms over the horizon. A heatwave, with temperatures expected to skyrocket to 46C in some regions, is set to strike parts of the country still grappling with storm-induced damage and power outages.

Double Whammy: Storms and Heatwaves

Queensland, which bore the brunt of the storms since Christmas Eve, faces an unprecedented situation, according to Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. The storms were powerful enough to knock down concrete power poles, causing widespread damage and power disruptions. Premier Steven Miles recognized the extent of the devastation and the urgency to rebuild power networks in the worst-affected areas.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasts low to extreme heatwave conditions across Queensland, posing a critical health risk to those without access to cooling systems due to power outages. The BOM also forecasts more storms, albeit of lesser severity, and temperatures in the mid-30s for various cities.

Restoration and Recovery

While the restoration plan aims to have power restored to 90% of affected properties by December 31, the rest may have to wait until the new year. Financial assistance is available for affected residents, and additional crews from NSW are aiding in the recovery efforts. Meanwhile, public services like libraries and pools are being kept open to provide respite from the heat.

Bracing for More Weather Challenges

However, as the new year approaches, meteorologists warn of further weather challenges. The events of the past week underscore the increasing threat of extreme weather events, fueled by climate change, and the necessity for communities to rally together in response.

Health officials advise people to keep cool, drink plenty of water, and check on vulnerable neighbors. This advice is especially crucial for the elderly and those with health conditions. Meanwhile, Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt has urged people to keep an eye on family and neighbors as the hot weather intensifies.

The resilience of the Australian people in the face of this double crisis – the storms and the impending heatwave – is a testament to their enduring spirit. However, the challenges posed by these extreme weather events also underscore the urgent need for effective climate action.