Australia Braces for Grocery Price Hike in 2024: Sky News Host Predicts

Australian citizens are bracing for a surge in grocery prices in 2024, as predicted by Sky News host James Macpherson. The forecast suggests an escalation of existing financial burdens on household budgets, with weekly shopping costs expected to climb. The Nationals, a prominent Australian political party, are voicing concerns that this price hike is a likely consequence of modifications to the Pacific Island farm workers scheme.

Nationals’ Take on the Grocery Price Hike

Nationals Leader David Littleproud, in a discussion with Macpherson, shed light on the party’s viewpoint concerning the scheme changes. According to the Nationals, these alterations may amplify the cost of living for Australians, which is already under pressure from high inflation rates. They fear that the ripple effects will be felt most acutely on the price tags of everyday food items.

The Underlying Economic Climate

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s internal documents reveal that rising prices and high interest rates are impacting consumption and overall economic growth. The documents, dating from September to November, indicate that consumers, especially those grappling with increased living costs, are becoming more budget conscious. The Reserve Bank noted that domestic tourism demand had waned from its peaks, anticipating further softening due to cost pressures and high rates.

Government’s Response to the Crisis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed the government’s willingness to consider new cost-of-living relief measures ahead of the May budget, albeit without triggering inflation. Australian households are currently in the grip of high inflation, which peaked at 7.8% in December 2022 before decelerating to 5.4% in the third quarter. To curb inflation, the Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked interest rates to a 12-year high of 4.35%, aiming to keep inflation within its target band of 2-3%. Despite announcing A$23 billion in targeted cost-of-living relief in May 2023, the government has since been reluctant to provide further relief. This situation has led to a dip in Albanese’s approval ratings as families struggle with high living costs, sparking speculations about a potential federal election this year.