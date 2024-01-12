Australia Backs US, UK Military Actions against Houthi Rebels: Marles

In a bold move underscoring Australia’s commitment to international maritime law and global trade, Defence Minister Richard Marles has voiced the country’s support for the military actions undertaken by the United States and the United Kingdom against the Houthi Rebels in Yemen. This endorsement comes in the face of mounting aggression from the Yemen-based militants, who continue to escalate their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, despite stern warnings from Western powers.

A Strategic Response to Maritime Threats

Minister Marles stressed that the military response is vital for the safeguarding of freedom of navigation and global commerce, elements he deems essential to Australia’s national interests. The Houthi Rebels’ amplified assaults on maritime trade routes have drawn this international response, aimed at securing the safety of sea lanes critical for commerce and upholding international maritime law. The decision to support the US and UK’s actions, Marles clarified, was a result of thoughtful deliberation and not a hasty judgement.

Australia’s Role and Contribution

Australia’s support took the form of personnel contribution to the operational headquarters of the US and UK’s strikes against Houthi military targets. While the specific role of Australia in supporting the airstrikes remains undisclosed, Marles emphasized the country’s commitment to actions that assert the global rules-based order. Despite criticisms from the Greens and the Coalition concerning the level of Australia’s involvement, the government stands firm on its decision.

Global Implications and Repercussions

The Houthi attacks have had far-reaching implications, affecting over 50 nations and leading to significant delays in product shipping times due to forced diversions of thousands of ships. Industries such as automotive production and shipping companies have felt the brunt of these disruptions in global commerce. The international community, represented by the UN Security Council, has demanded an immediate halt to these disruptions and supports the precision strikes as a necessary measure to restore stability to global trade.