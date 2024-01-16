Australia Approves First RSV Vaccine for Older Adults

In a significant stride for public health, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia has granted approval for AREXVY, the nation's first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine targeted at individuals aged 60 and over. This approval underlines the growing recognition of RSV as an illness that notably affects not just children, but also older adults.

Advertisment

RSV: A Threat to Older Adults

RSV is a highly contagious disease that can lead to severe symptoms and hospitalization, especially in those with weakened immune systems or co-existing health conditions. In 2023, more than 25,000 Australians aged 60 and above were diagnosed with RSV, underscoring the virus's significant impact on this demographic. Last year, Australia reported 127,944 confirmed RSV cases, with more than 64,000 infections in children under five and 27,440 cases in people aged 60 and over.

AREXVY: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Populations

Advertisment

Developed by GSK, the protein-based vaccine AREXVY has been specifically designed to boost the immune response in susceptible populations. This vaccine has already received approval in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, and Japan, and was rolled out in the United States in May 2023. The TGA's endorsement of AREXVY is based on the results of GSK’s international phase III clinical trial, which compared AREXVY with a placebo in nearly 25,000 people aged 60 years or older.

Anticipating the Rollout

Although the TGA has greenlighted the vaccine, further information regarding its supply and cost is yet to be announced. The Immunisation Foundation of Australia has welcomed the decision, emphasizing the critical importance of shielding older Australians from serious illnesses. The approval of this vaccine is viewed as a significant advance in the fight against RSV and a testament to the underappreciated severity of the virus among older adults.