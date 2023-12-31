en English
Australia

Australia and New Zealand Usher in 2024 Amid Global Security Concerns

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:38 pm EST
Australians and New Zealanders have rung in 2024 with vivid firework displays, painting the skies of Sydney and Auckland with a spectacle of light and color. The Sydney celebration, renowned worldwide for its grandeur, captivated the audience for over 10 minutes with hundreds of fireworks transforming the night sky into an artist’s palette. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the Sky Tower in Auckland served as the launching pad for a magnificent display, with locals convening around Whairepo Lagoon in Wellington to partake in the festivities.

A Global Audience for Sydney’s Spectacle

Approximately 425 million people tune in each year to witness Sydney’s firework extravaganza, making it one of the most-watched events globally. The iconic Harbour Bridge assumed center stage as the nucleus of the spectacle. The event, attended by over a million people, also necessitated an unprecedented deployment of police personnel to ensure safety for all attendees. However, the celebrations were not devoid of political landscapes, as they were also marked by recent protests at the Sydney Opera House, voicing support for Palestinian rights.

Heightened Security Amid Global Celebrations

As the world welcomed the new year, the security measures accompanying the festivities were noticeably enhanced. This was especially evident in New York’s Times Square, where no specific threats were reported, but comprehensive safety provisions were planned to manage the expected large crowd. France took a similar approach, planning to deploy 90,000 officers in light of a high terrorist threat level, which is partially linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Solidarity and Protests Amid the Festivities

While the world was engrossed in the celebrations, the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict cast a long shadow over some regions. Pakistan, in a contrasting move, banned New Year’s Eve celebrations as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians affected by the conflict. This decision underscored the inherent political undertones that can permeate even universal celebrations like New Year’s Eve, reflecting the intricate intertwining of societal, political, and cultural narratives.

Australia Lifestyle New Zealand Security
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

