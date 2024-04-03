Auric Mining Strikes Gold: High-Grade Assays Unveiled at Munda Project, WA

Auric Mining has unveiled significant high-grade gold assays from its recent grade control drill campaign at the Munda Gold Project in Western Australia's Goldfields region, marking a pivotal advancement in the project's development towards production. With assays peaking at 29.29 grams per tonne, the findings have not only exceeded expectations but have also provided essential data for refining the mine's resource model and developing a revised starter pit design aimed for late 2024 or early 2025.

High-Grade Results Pave the Way

The grade control drilling campaign at Munda has delivered a series of high-grade intercepts, highlighting the potential for significant gold extraction. Among the standout results was a peak assay of 29.29 grams per tonne gold, a figure that underscores the high-grade nature of the Munda deposit. These results are critical for Auric Mining as they move forward with mine planning, allowing for a more accurate and economically viable approach to extracting gold from Munda. The data obtained will be instrumental in refining the resource model, ensuring that the project's full potential can be realized.

Advancing Mine Planning and Resource Modeling

Following the successful completion of the grade control drilling program, Auric Mining is now focused on advancing mine planning and resource modeling. The insights gained from the drilling results are guiding the development of a revised starter pit design. This design will form the basis for mining operations slated to commence in late 2024 or early 2025. Moreover, the company has engaged with contract mining companies to provide budget pricing estimates for mining services, a step that contributes to the detailed feasibility study for the Munda project. This meticulous planning process is essential for optimizing the project's economic outcomes and ensuring a smooth transition to production.

Setting the Stage for Production

With the grade control drilling program completed and high-grade assays in hand, Auric Mining is well-positioned to advance the Munda Gold Project towards production. The company's efforts to refine the resource model and generate a revised starter pit design are indicative of their commitment to leveraging the project's high-grade zones for optimal gold extraction. As planning progresses and with the eventual move into production, Auric Mining stands on the cusp of unlocking significant value from the Munda Gold Project, promising a bright future for the company and its stakeholders.