AUD/JPY Currency Pair: A Tale of Moderate Increases, Potential Upswings, and Downward Corrections

The Australian Dollar/Japanese Yen (AUD/JPY) currency pair experienced a moderate increase of 0.46% on Wednesday, before opening Thursday’s session on a slight decline. The pair began trading below the previous day’s closing price of 96.42, and at the time of writing, it stands at 96.35, reflecting a marginal drop of 0.07%.

Emerging Bullish Indicators

The daily chart suggests the AUD/JPY pair is currently range-bound. However, the appearance of a ‘bullish-harami’ candlestick pattern may signal a potential upward movement. For this uptrend to gain momentum, buyers need to overcome the resistance at the January 2 high of 96.71, followed by the 97.00 mark. The June 19 high of 97.67 is the ultimate target, with the psychological level of 98.00 serving as an extended goal.

Possible Downward Correction

On the flip side, if sellers manage to limit the upward trend and the price fails to surge above 96.71, the pair could witness a downward correction. The first level to watch is the Senkou Span B at 96.14, followed by the Kijun Sen at 95.90. The support level at the December 14 low of 94.58 could be the final destination if the downtrend continues.

Market Influences

The broader market dynamics, including the surge in crude oil prices, the US budget deficit and political developments, also affect the AUD/JPY pair. Market corrections and repatriation flows expected from insurance companies due to a tsunami and series of earthquakes in Western Japan could potentially boost the yen, impacting USD/JPY over the coming weeks.