Auckland's Hidden Caves: Mapping Subterranean Marvels for Protection and Cultural Insight

Hidden beneath Auckland's urban landscape lies a network of volcanic caves, each with its own story. Researchers are now embarking on a groundbreaking mission to map these subterranean passages for the first time. This initiative aims to safeguard the caves' geological wonders and delve into their cultural significance, shedding light on a part of Auckland's history that has remained largely unexplored.

Discovering Auckland's Underground

Formed over 200,000 years through volcanic activity, Auckland's landscape is dotted with approximately 200 known caves, with new discoveries surfacing regularly. These natural formations range from small shelters to expansive tunnels, each bearing marks of human interaction throughout history. From serving as makeshift homes to hosting covert operations, these caves have played a pivotal role in Auckland's development. Sean Jacob, a local cave owner, has taken steps to protect the cave beneath his property by opening it to the public for various events, thereby raising awareness of these hidden gems.

The Significance of Caves to Māori Culture

For the Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, many of these caves are considered tapu, or sacred. They have been used as final resting places for ancestors, making them of critical importance to Māori heritage. However, historical disrespect and desecration of these sites pose challenges to their preservation. Efforts are now being made by researchers and local authorities to rectify these wrongs, with projects aimed at mapping and protecting the caves while honoring their cultural significance. Kelvin Tapuke, a senior research fellow, emphasizes the need for respect and understanding of these sites as taonga, or treasures, to the Māori community.

Mapping the Future of Auckland's Caves

Jaxon Ingold, a master's student, is at the forefront of creating a comprehensive cave database through the Devora project, funded by council and the earthquake commission. This endeavor seeks to consolidate knowledge of the caves, facilitate their protection, and ensure safe future developments. By bringing together information from various sources and adding new discoveries, this project aims to strike a balance between public awareness and the protection of sensitive sites. The collaboration between local authorities, landowners, and Māori tribes is crucial in fostering respect for these unique geological and cultural landmarks.

As Auckland continues to grow, understanding and protecting its underground heritage is vital. These efforts not only ensure the safety and preservation of the caves but also open a window into the rich tapestry of human and natural history that lies beneath the city's surface. The mapping project represents a significant step towards reconciling past wrongs and safeguarding these wonders for future generations.