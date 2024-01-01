en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant

The 50th anniversary of her kidney transplant has been celebrated by Auckland’s Minja Ivelja, marking her as one of the longest surviving kidney recipients across Australasia. Half a century ago, Ivelja’s life hung in the balance due to failing kidneys. However, a deceased donor’s kidney in 1974 turned the tide, allowing her not only to survive but to thrive.

From Dire Straits to a New Lease of Life

In the early 1970s, Ivelja, then in her mid-twenties, was critically ill. After immigrating to Melbourne from Yugoslavia in 1969, she experienced kidney complications during her second pregnancy in 1971. She spent several distressing years on dialysis before the transplant operation. The successful surgery quickly led to a remarkable recovery, allowing her to learn English, integrate into her new life, and build a fulfilling future.

A Life Well-Lived

The transplant enabled Ivelja to establish a clothing company, raise a daughter, watch her grandsons grow, and explore the world through travel. Her husband Lawrence, who passed in 2006, stood by her throughout her health crisis. They, along with their family, honor the donor’s gift annually at the Transplant Thanksgiving Service. Ivelja’s journey serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring numerous lives touched by her story.

The Power of Organ Donation

Dr. Joanne Ritchie of Organ Donation New Zealand and nephrologist Dr. Helen Pilmore have underscored the transformative and lifesaving potential of organ donations. They stress the importance of discussing potential donorship with loved ones. The exceptional case of Ivelja illustrates the profound influence a successful transplant can have on a recipient’s life, and she hopes her experience will motivate others to contemplate organ donation.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA

By Salman Khan

Analysts Question AUKUS Timeline for Nuclear Submarines

By Geeta Pillai

Man Arrested in Western Sydney Break-In, Spotlights Urban Property Crime Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp Makes Headlines: A Corporation to Watch in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and ...
@Australia · 46 mins
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and ...
heart comment 0
Hugh Jackman Reflects on a Year of Personal Growth and Professional Hints

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman Reflects on a Year of Personal Growth and Professional Hints
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
Tragic Train Collision at Bindarrah Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Train Collision at Bindarrah Claims Two Lives
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife’s Death

By Salman Khan

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
50 seconds
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
1 min
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
2 mins
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
3 mins
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
5 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
5 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
5 mins
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
48 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app