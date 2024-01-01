Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant

The 50th anniversary of her kidney transplant has been celebrated by Auckland’s Minja Ivelja, marking her as one of the longest surviving kidney recipients across Australasia. Half a century ago, Ivelja’s life hung in the balance due to failing kidneys. However, a deceased donor’s kidney in 1974 turned the tide, allowing her not only to survive but to thrive.

From Dire Straits to a New Lease of Life

In the early 1970s, Ivelja, then in her mid-twenties, was critically ill. After immigrating to Melbourne from Yugoslavia in 1969, she experienced kidney complications during her second pregnancy in 1971. She spent several distressing years on dialysis before the transplant operation. The successful surgery quickly led to a remarkable recovery, allowing her to learn English, integrate into her new life, and build a fulfilling future.

A Life Well-Lived

The transplant enabled Ivelja to establish a clothing company, raise a daughter, watch her grandsons grow, and explore the world through travel. Her husband Lawrence, who passed in 2006, stood by her throughout her health crisis. They, along with their family, honor the donor’s gift annually at the Transplant Thanksgiving Service. Ivelja’s journey serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring numerous lives touched by her story.

The Power of Organ Donation

Dr. Joanne Ritchie of Organ Donation New Zealand and nephrologist Dr. Helen Pilmore have underscored the transformative and lifesaving potential of organ donations. They stress the importance of discussing potential donorship with loved ones. The exceptional case of Ivelja illustrates the profound influence a successful transplant can have on a recipient’s life, and she hopes her experience will motivate others to contemplate organ donation.