ATSB Interim Report Reveals Cocaine Traces in Deceased Pilot from Sea World Helicopter Crash

In the ongoing pursuit of truth surrounding the tragic Sea World helicopter collision that took place on the Gold Coast on January 2, 2023, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released an interim report. This report, part of a ‘no blame’ investigation, marks the first anniversary of the accident which claimed four lives.

On the pilot who perished in the crash, Ashley Jenkinson, an autopsy revealed traces of cocaine. However, ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell reassured that the concentrations were minimal and likely not a cause of impairment at the time of the accident. The report also shed light on the pilot’s supervisory role in the company’s drug and alcohol management plan (DAMP).

Investigation Details

Aside from the autopsy results, the interim report delves into several other aspects of the collision. These include the pilots’ training, the communication equipment in use, and the examination of the wreckage. Notably, despite consenting, the other pilot involved, who had survived and was hospitalized, did not undergo any alcohol and drug screening tests.

In response to the tragedy, Sea World Helicopters has since taken several strides to enhance safety. Measures include the introduction of a pad boss traffic advisory role, the addition of air traffic systems to helicopters, and the enhancement of visibility and communication protocols.

