Australia

Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes: From Tech Mogul to Full-Time Climate Activist?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes: From Tech Mogul to Full-Time Climate Activist?

The battle against climate change has found a fervent advocate and financier in billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-CEO of enterprise software company Atlassian. Through his personal investment company, Grok Ventures, Cannon-Brookes has already allocated at least A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) to combat global warming. His commitment to this cause has been demonstrated through several bold actions, including a joint bid with Brookfield Asset Management in 2022 to privatize AGL Energy, Australia’s largest carbon emitter. Despite the bid’s failure, Cannon-Brookes’ acquisition of a significant stake in AGL has reshaped the company’s power generation and retailing strategy.

Climate Activist and Corporate Leader

Cannon-Brookes’ climate activism isn’t confined to his battle with AGL. He has also gained control of Sun Cable, a startup dedicated to constructing large-scale solar farms. His moves in this area reflect his firm belief in the potential of renewable energy sources. There’s a growing consensus that Cannon-Brookes could become even more effective in his environmental efforts if he were to step down from his role at Atlassian. Such a decision might inspire other wealthy individuals to dedicate more of their time and resources to addressing climate change.

Atlassian’s Future and Cannon-Brookes’ Potential Resignation

Atlassian is presently grappling with challenges such as slower growth. A change in leadership could potentially rejuvenate the company, which has been co-led by Cannon-Brookes for more than two decades. Cannon-Brookes’ significant wealth, primarily derived from his Atlassian shares, provides him with ample resources to potentially take on corporate climate initiatives full-time. This transition could inspire others in his position, such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Marc Benioff, to contribute more actively to the cause.

Climate Activism in 2024: A Prediction

This speculation regarding Cannon-Brookes’ future forms part of Breakingviews’ outlook for 2024. It’s anticipated that his investments in tackling climate change will increase in the coming year. If this prediction holds true, it could signal a significant shift in the role of corporate leaders in addressing global environmental issues.

Australia Business Climate & Environment
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

