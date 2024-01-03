ASX Resource Explorers to Kickstart Drilling Operations in January 2024

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) resource explorers are set to begin drilling operations in January 2024, targeting potentially lucrative mineral deposits. BPM Minerals is planning aircore and reverse circulation drilling at its Claw project in Western Australia’s Murchison-Midwest region, focusing on the gold-in-regolith anomalies at the Louie and Chickie prospects. Future Battery Minerals will start drilling at Kangaroo Hills in Western Australia, close to Coolgardie, with an emphasis on lithium targets.

Expansions and Resumptions

Spartan Resources is gearing up for an expansive campaign at its Dalgaranga gold project which already boasts significant gold resources. Strickland Metals is set to continue drilling at its Horse Well project in the Yandal greenstone belt of Western Australia. Meanwhile, Iltani Resources will resume drilling at its Orient silver-lead-zinc-indium project in Queensland after a pause due to Cyclone Jasper. Norfolk Metals is also planning Phase 2 drilling at its Orroroo uranium project in South Australia.

Overseas Endeavors

Apart from domestic prospects, Australian companies are also focusing on overseas projects. Fin Resources and Green Technology Metals will be drilling in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, respectively, targeting lithium pegmatite deposits. Latin Resources is preparing for a drilling program at the Plan Alto prospect, and Native Mineral Resources will test lithium pegmatites in Manitoba, Canada. New World Resources is making plans for the Discus copper prospect in Arizona, while ADX Energy is ready to drill the Welchau-1 well in Austria, which shows promising gas resource potential.

Efforts to Expand Resource Base

All these operations form part of the ASX explorers’ efforts to expand resources and develop new mining prospects. Other companies are also entering the drilling scene in January 2024, including Kali Metals, I88, and GGR. Each of these companies has its unique focus, with Kali Metals coming from the spinout of a portfolio of lithium assets owned by Kalamazoo Resources, I88 focusing on lithium and uranium exploration, and GGR being a gold explorer with projects in Queensland, Western Australia, and New South Wales.