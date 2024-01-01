en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024

In a surprising turn of events, financial experts are predicting that the Australian share market (ASX) is well-positioned to outperform other leading global markets in 2024, with the Australian dollar anticipated to strengthen against the U.S. dollar. The ASX which underperformed in 2023, is forecasted to gain momentum, with AMP projecting the ASX 200 will close at 7,775 points and Tribeca Capital suggesting it could even reach 8,200 points. In this outlook, dividend returns are included, offering a promising prospect for investors.

A Potential Upturn for the Australian Market

The potential outperformance is attributed to several factors, including China’s return to GDP growth, more affordable valuations in Australia, and the costly nature of large-cap U.S. tech stocks. However, a potential recession poses a significant risk to this optimistic outlook. AMP’s Dr. Shane Oliver forecasts a temporary correction for the ASX 200 to around 6,700 points before rallying to a record high.

Key Factors Influencing Markets and Currency

The performance of the Chinese economy, interest rates, geopolitical events, and corporate earnings are all key factors expected to influence the global and Australian markets and currency in 2024. The International Monetary Fund projects China’s GDP growth to slow down from 5.4% in 2023 to 4.6% in 2024. Central banks’ interest rate hikes have been keeping inflation in check, with global equities rallying in December on the hopes of reduced borrowing costs.

Risks and Opportunities Ahead

While the current equity markets do not reflect falling company earnings, there is an expectation that economies will soften, potentially leading to a downturn in the markets. For the Australian dollar, the actions of the Federal Reserve are expected to drive the U.S. dollar lower, while the Reserve Bank of Australia may maintain higher rates for longer.

The risks for both share and currency markets include a strong Chinese economic recovery or a global recession. Other concerns include persistent inflation, a weakening Chinese economy, geopolitical tensions, and the outcome of various elections. For the ASX specifically, the outlook for financials and materials sectors are significant, with concerns over bank profitability and the impact of higher interest rates on loan delinquencies, as well as the impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act on the commodities market.

0
Australia Business Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA

By Salman Khan

Analysts Question AUKUS Timeline for Nuclear Submarines

By Geeta Pillai

Man Arrested in Western Sydney Break-In, Spotlights Urban Property Crime Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp Makes Headlines: A Corporation to Watch in 2024 ...
@Australia · 40 mins
2024 X Corp Makes Headlines: A Corporation to Watch in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast

By Salman Khan

AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
Hugh Jackman Reflects on a Year of Personal Growth and Professional Hints

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman Reflects on a Year of Personal Growth and Professional Hints
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
Tragic Train Collision at Bindarrah Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Train Collision at Bindarrah Claims Two Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
10 seconds
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2 mins
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
2 mins
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
9 mins
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
10 mins
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
11 mins
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
14 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
14 mins
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
14 mins
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
15 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
16 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app