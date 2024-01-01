ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024

In a surprising turn of events, financial experts are predicting that the Australian share market (ASX) is well-positioned to outperform other leading global markets in 2024, with the Australian dollar anticipated to strengthen against the U.S. dollar. The ASX which underperformed in 2023, is forecasted to gain momentum, with AMP projecting the ASX 200 will close at 7,775 points and Tribeca Capital suggesting it could even reach 8,200 points. In this outlook, dividend returns are included, offering a promising prospect for investors.

A Potential Upturn for the Australian Market

The potential outperformance is attributed to several factors, including China’s return to GDP growth, more affordable valuations in Australia, and the costly nature of large-cap U.S. tech stocks. However, a potential recession poses a significant risk to this optimistic outlook. AMP’s Dr. Shane Oliver forecasts a temporary correction for the ASX 200 to around 6,700 points before rallying to a record high.

Key Factors Influencing Markets and Currency

The performance of the Chinese economy, interest rates, geopolitical events, and corporate earnings are all key factors expected to influence the global and Australian markets and currency in 2024. The International Monetary Fund projects China’s GDP growth to slow down from 5.4% in 2023 to 4.6% in 2024. Central banks’ interest rate hikes have been keeping inflation in check, with global equities rallying in December on the hopes of reduced borrowing costs.

Risks and Opportunities Ahead

While the current equity markets do not reflect falling company earnings, there is an expectation that economies will soften, potentially leading to a downturn in the markets. For the Australian dollar, the actions of the Federal Reserve are expected to drive the U.S. dollar lower, while the Reserve Bank of Australia may maintain higher rates for longer.

The risks for both share and currency markets include a strong Chinese economic recovery or a global recession. Other concerns include persistent inflation, a weakening Chinese economy, geopolitical tensions, and the outcome of various elections. For the ASX specifically, the outlook for financials and materials sectors are significant, with concerns over bank profitability and the impact of higher interest rates on loan delinquencies, as well as the impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act on the commodities market.