ASX-listed Resource Explorers Gear Up for 2024 Drilling Campaigns

In January 2024, several resource explorers listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) are set to embark on a series of drilling campaigns, aimed at expanding their understanding of the potential resources within their projects.

Domestic Exploration Efforts

BPM Minerals plans to carry out aircore and reverse circulation drilling at the Claw project in Western Australia’s Murchison-Midwest region. The focus will be on exploring the gold anomalies at Louie and Chickie prospects. Future Battery Minerals has its sights set on initiating drilling at the Kangaroo Hills project to further investigate lithium targets. Spartan Resources is poised to commence a comprehensive drill campaign at its Dalgaranga project, which boasts a significant gold resource. Strickland Metals will continue its exploration work at the Horse Well project in the Yandal greenstone belt, with a focus squarely on gold. Iltani Resources is set to resume a silver-lead-zinc-indium drilling program at its Orient project in Queensland, following a pause due to Cyclone Jasper. Finally, Norfolk Metals will carry out Phase 2 uranium drilling at the Orroroo project in South Australia.

International Ventures

Fin Resources will kick off testing at the White Bear discovery in Quebec, Canada, while Green Technology Metals will drill test priority targets at the Junior project in Ontario. Latin Resources is preparing for an extensive drilling program at the Plan Alto prospect. Native Mineral Resources has planned a drilling program for high-grade lithium pegmatites at the McLaughlin Lake project in Manitoba. New World Resources is set to drill at the Discus copper prospect in Arizona. Lastly, ADX Energy will spud the Welchau-1 well in Austria, with high gas resource potential.

It is important to note that while these companies are advertisers with Stockhead, they did not sponsor this article.