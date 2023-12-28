en English
Australia

ASX Closes Near Record High Amid Speculation of U.S. Rate Cuts; Cyber Threats Emerge

By:
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
ASX Closes Near Record High Amid Speculation of U.S. Rate Cuts; Cyber Threats Emerge

Investors around the globe watched in anticipation as the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) inched closer to its record high, with the ASX200 closing at 7,614.3 points – a mere 14 points below its peak of 7,628.9 points from August 2021. This rally was fueled by the speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might implement drastic interest rate cuts come 2024.

The Australian Dollar Rises

Alongside the surge in the ASX, the Australian dollar saw notable growth, trading at US 68.44 cents – a five-month high. This optimism in the market was mirrored in the share prices of Australian mining companies. Giants like Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Fortescue experienced record or near-record highs, thanks to increased iron ore prices and uplifting industrial data from China.

Cyber Incidents in the Market

However, not all news was positive. Eagers Automotive announced a cyber incident affecting its IT systems which necessitated a trading halt to manage its disclosure obligations. The company is currently working with external experts to investigate the situation and has alerted the relevant cybersecurity authorities in Australia and New Zealand. In a similar vein, Yakult Australia fell victim to a significant cyber attack, leading to the publication of sensitive information on the dark web.

Other Noteworthy Developments

On the tourism front, leaders on South Australia’s Limestone Coast are advocating for more accommodation options to meet the region’s potential as a holiday destination. Over in Japan, a decade-long ban on TEPCO’s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant has been lifted, allowing preparations to restart this facility after the Fukushima disaster. Lastly, in the sports arena, Australia’s cricket team had a challenging start against Pakistan, standing at 4 for 16 after Travis Head was bowled for a golden duck.

The Forecast

The global market continues to hold its breath as the ASX moves ever closer to its record high. With the Australian dollar soaring and mining companies seeing record highs, the country’s financial landscape looks promising. However, the specter of cybersecurity threats looms large, reminding us of the essential role of digital security in today’s interconnected world. As we look towards the future, one thing is certain – the world will be watching as Australia navigates these complex dynamics.

Australia Business Cybersecurity
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

