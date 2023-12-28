ASX 200 Shares to Watch in 2023: Insights from Top Brokers

The Australian stock market has opened up new investment opportunities for 2023 as it continues to recover, revealing a few ASX 200 shares that brokers deem promising despite their recent price drops or stagnation. Among these stocks are Qantas Airways Limited (ASX: QAN), ResMed CDI (ASX: RMD), and CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), each offering unique prospects for investors willing to delve into their potential.

Qantas Airways Limited: A Phoenix Ready to Rise?

Qantas Airways has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons lately, with its share price witnessing a 9.3% drop year-to-date. It has grappled with numerous challenges, including poor service, flight cancellations, and legal issues. However, Goldman Sachs sees beyond the apparent turbulence. The global investment banking behemoth maintains a conviction buy rating for the airline, with a 12-month target price indicating a significant upside.

ResMed CDI: A Sleeping Giant?

ResMed CDI’s shares have also experienced a slump, largely due to market anxieties over the obesity drug, Ozempic. There’s a belief that this drug could reduce demand for ResMed’s sleep apnea devices. Yet, Macquarie remains optimistic about the future of this ASX 200 share. The investment bank rates ResMed as outperform with a positive price target, suggesting that ResMed’s potential is far from exhausted.

CSL Limited: A Steady Performer with Untapped Potential

CSL Limited’s shares have seen a modest increase, affected by Ozempic’s potential impact on chronic kidney disease treatment—a market that CSL entered through a significant acquisition. Despite the slow growth, Goldman Sachs and Citi both offer buy ratings for CSL shares, indicating confidence in this stock’s future performance. The two banks also provide optimistic price targets, suggesting an upswing down the line.

Scott Phillips, a renowned investment expert, has also put forward his top five ASX stock picks for 2023, which he believes are undervalued and ripe for investment.

While these shares represent potential opportunities for investors, it is important to consider that investment always carries a degree of risk, and it’s crucial to conduct thorough research or seek professional advice before making any decisions.