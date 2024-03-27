ASX 200 Set for Positive Open, Eyeing Record Highs Amid US Market Surge

Australian shares are on the brink of breaking new ground as the ASX 200 is expected to open in positive territory, buoyed by a strong performance in the US markets and local economic indicators. Tom Piotrowski of CommSec highlighted the optimism surrounding Thursday's market opening, with a particular focus on reaching new record highs.

Advertisment

Market Momentum Builds

The anticipation builds as ASX futures climb 60 points or 0.8% to 7930, signaling a robust start to the trading day. This surge is propelled by Wall Street's continued uptrend, marking a significant year-to-date advance. The previous intraday record for the ASX 200 stood at 7853.1 points, with the market now poised to eclipse this milestone. Contributing to the positive outlook, the Consumer Staples and Health Care sectors led gains in the previous session, with notable performances from Woolworths Group, Coles Group, and CSL.

Economic Indicators in Focus

Advertisment

Underpinning the market's upward trajectory, Australia's Consumer Price Index for February reported a slight dip to 3.4% p.a., with underlying inflation at 3.9% p.a. This cooler inflation data, coupled with rising prices in housing, food, and insurance, and declining prices in meat, seafood, and fruit and vegetables, paints a complex picture of the economic landscape. Investors are also eyeing significant dividend payouts from ASX 200 heavyweights such as BHP Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Telstra Group, alongside gains in gold prices that favor ASX 200 gold shares like Newmont Corporation and Northern Star Resources.

Looking Ahead

The market's positive outlook is a testament to the resilience and dynamism of the Australian economy, bolstered by favorable international trends and domestic economic indicators. As investors and traders watch the ASX 200 with bated breath, the potential for reaching new highs presents an exciting chapter in Australia's financial market story. Thursday's opening bell could mark a significant milestone, heralding a period of sustained growth and optimism on the trading floor.