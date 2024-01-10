ASX 200 Opens Flat as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

In a relatively quiet start to the trading day, the ASX 200, Australia’s benchmark stock index, opened with marginal changes. With an anticipated modest surge of about 14 points, or approximately 0.2 percent, the market seemed to pause, awaiting the revelation of crucial U.S. economic data. The global investment community’s eyes are set on the forthcoming U.S. consumer price index and inflation data, anticipated to leave a significant imprint on the world’s financial markets.

Market Performance and Influencing Factors

The ASX 200 rose with limited momentum, marking a 0.4% increase or 25.8 points to 7494.3, while the All Ordinaries also advanced 0.4% to 7728.7. The main index has concluded in an elevated position only twice this year, and currently, it is down by 1.3%. A majority of the index’s sectors—nine out of eleven—were painted green, with tech and consumer discretionary steering the wheel.

However, the mining giants faced renewed pressure following a dip in iron ore prices. The Australian dollar settled around US67, while Bitcoin, the digital currency, experienced a 3% jump to US47,317. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), paving the way for everyday investors to access the cryptocurrency through conventional stock markets.

Oil Prices and Pinnacle Shares

Oil prices took a 1% hit following an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles. In contrast, shares of Pinnacle rose by 3.6% as the company projected cautious optimism about the second half of fiscal 2024.

Craig James from CommSec, in his appearance on Sky News Australia, drew attention to the positive lead-in from the U.S. markets before the release of these significant figures. The forthcoming data is seen as pivotal in offering insights into U.S. inflationary trends, which play a substantial role in shaping monetary policy decisions and moulding global investment strategies.