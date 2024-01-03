en English
Australia

Astonishing Rental Price for ‘Unlivable’ Property in Regional Victoria

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Astonishing Rental Price for ‘Unlivable’ Property in Regional Victoria

In a startling revelation that has left Australians agape, a property in Mangalore, regional Victoria, deemed ‘unlivable’ was listed for a monthly rental of $2500. The state of the dwelling and its hefty price tag have rekindled discussions on the housing crisis in Australia.

Unlivable Property Sparks Outrage

Jordan van den Berg, a proponent for tenant rights and the founder of S**tRentals.org, drew attention to the issue through social media. A woman, mother to a neurodivergent son who requires a therapeutic horse, was interested in this property after being priced out of her current dwelling due to an exorbitant rent increase. The house, however, was in a severe state of disrepair, lacking basic amenities such as water, electricity, gas, and sewage. Furthermore, it was filled with trash, making it unfit for habitation.

High Rental Price for a Dilapidated Property

Despite the property’s dire condition, the landlord listed it for a monthly rent of $2500. The real estate agent had initially communicated the property’s poor state, and the owner had offered the $2500 rental during negotiations. This offer, however, was later withdrawn, adding another layer of controversy to the situation.

Social Media Outcry

Van den Berg posted footage of the property online, highlighting its state of disrepair and the outrageous rental price. The reaction on social media platforms was swift and severe. Users expressed disbelief and indignation, criticizing the absurdity of the price for a property lacking essential services and in such a decrepit state. This incident has underscored the challenges that prospective renters face in the current Australian housing market.

Australia Social Issues
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

