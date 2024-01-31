Assessing Calix's Financial Health: Rising Cash Burn and Market Capitalization

When charting the financial health of Calix (ASX:CXL), the company's cash burn and reserves are key indicators. Cash burn, or the annual negative free cash flow, constitutes the company's spending in pursuit of growth. As of June 2023, Calix held an impressive AU$75 million in cash and negligible debt. The company's annual cash burn was poised at AU$30 million, which translates to a cash runway of approximately 2.5 years - a respectable timeframe for a company to cultivate its business.

Rising Cash Burn: A Red Flag

Despite the seemingly reassuring cash runway, concerns have arisen due to a 137% escalation in cash burn over the previous year, combined with an unchanging operating revenue. This considerable increase in cash burn juxtaposed with a static revenue stream casts a shadow on the sustainability of the company's growth trajectory.

Potential for Fundraising

Amid these concerns, the analysis also contemplates the likely scenario of Calix mobilizing additional funds. This could be achieved through the issuance of new shares or by taking on debt. Given its market capitalization of AU$306 million, the cash burn amounts to approximately 9.9% of the company's market value. This indicates that Calix could feasibly raise more capital with minimal dilution or debt.

Investors Beware

While the cash runway provides some comfort, the mounting cash burn spells potential trouble. As such, prospective investors are urged to consider the associated risks, including the one warning sign identified for Calix. It may also be prudent to examine other companies boasting superior fundamentals, such as those with high return on equity and minimal debt, or those projected for growth.