Australia

Assault Reports at Aged Care Facilities in NSW Surge to a Decade High

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:10 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 10:23 am EST
In a concerning development, New South Wales, Australia, is witnessing a decade-high surge in reported assaults at aged care facilities. Over 900 incidents were documented in the last financial year, marking a significant increase from the previous decade, according to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR).

The Serious Incident Response Scheme and Its Impact

The sharp rise in reported incidents is intrinsically linked to the implementation of the Serious Incident Response Scheme (SIRS) in April 2021. This scheme obligates care providers to report all serious incidents to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission. In case of criminal nature, they are also required to report to the police. The data suggests that the new reporting rules have had a substantial impact on the number of reports made.

Understanding the Offenders

Jackie Fitzgerald of BOCSAR pointed out that while the data does not clarify whether staff or residents were the offenders, it is reasonably certain that carers and family members are not the main culprits. This leaves open the possibility of the assaults being perpetrated by the residents themselves or other individuals within the facility.

The Role of Changing Care Requirements

Experts like Dr. Brian Draper and Professor Lee-Fay Low argue that the actual number of assaults may have increased as well. They attribute this to a higher proportion of residents requiring intensive care due to behavioral changes. These residents are often managed at home until their needs become more demanding, leading to a concentration of high-need individuals in aged care facilities. Professor Low also noted that the lack of adequate training among carers could result in physical aggression from residents.

Notable Incidents and Their Consequences

In one grave incident at a Cooma nursing home, a 95-year-old resident died after being tasered by a police officer, leading to charges of manslaughter. This incident underscores the serious nature of the increasing reports of assaults and the potentially fatal consequences. However, it is important to note that these figures do not necessarily indicate a systemic issue with staff abuse. Rather, they point to a complex set of factors contributing to the increase in assaults, including reporting practices, resident care needs, and training deficiencies.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

