Australia

Aspiring Rapper Abdel Ghadia Jailed for Spending Unexpected Windfall from Mistaken Transfer

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Aspiring Rapper Abdel Ghadia Jailed for Spending Unexpected Windfall from Mistaken Transfer

24-year-old aspiring rapper Abdel Ghadia found himself in a peculiar situation when a staggering $515,000 was mistakenly transferred to his account. Instead of reporting the error, Ghadia embarked on an extravagant spending spree, which ultimately led to his downfall. He has now been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The Case of the Erroneous Transfer

The money was intended for renowned nutritionist Tara Thorne and her husband Corey, who were in the process of purchasing a home. The couple’s broker had instructed them to transfer $759,314 to a Commonwealth Bank account to finalize their purchase in June 2021. Regrettably, an error led to the significant sum being sent to Ghadia’s account, sparking a chain of events that would culminate in the rapper’s arrest.

A Spending Spree Unleashed

Upon discovering the unexpected windfall, Ghadia, who worked at a clothes warehouse earning a modest $4,800 a month, let loose. His purchases included gold bullion from ABC Bullion and Ainslie Bullion, foreign exchange, and a plethora of luxury items, including clothes and makeup. Ghadia spent a total of $598,188 on gold bars, $62,843 on gold bullion, $48,222 on gold coins, and $14,490 in foreign exchange. Cash withdrawals amounted to $13,600, and a further $6,235 was lavished on apparel and cosmetics.

The Court’s Verdict

Ghadia was arrested and questioned in October 2021. He admitted to the police that he had found the money in his account upon waking up one day. However, his subsequent actions were what led to his conviction. The court’s decision to jail Ghadia was largely based on his actions following the erroneous transfer. The aspiring rapper’s story serves as a cautionary tale on the consequences of dealing with the proceeds of crime, even if they land in one’s lap by pure chance.

Australia Crime Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

