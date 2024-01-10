en English
Australia

ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024

Australia’s corporate watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), is set to adopt a more aggressive litigation approach in 2024 in a bid to protect investors and consumers from unethical corporate practices. The move marks a significant shift in the commission’s strategy, as it gears up to take on high-risk, high-reward lawsuits against firms operating within the murky edges of the law.

Targeting Grey Areas of the Law

ASIC’s enhanced scrutiny will focus primarily on financial services, cryptocurrency and superannuation sectors. The commission’s chairman, Joe Longo, emphasized the need to address businesses operating in legal gray areas, particularly those in the burgeoning crypto space and super firms. Controversies surrounding fake sustainability claims and substandard superannuation governance are among the key issues that have propelled ASIC to intensify its regulatory efforts.

Embracing the Risk of Legal Losses

While this aggressive litigation strategy may lead to courtroom losses, Chairman Longo views such outcomes not as defeats, but as opportunities to shed light on the loopholes in existing legislation. The aim is to prompt changes that bolster consumer protection and ensure better governance standards within the corporate sector.

Addressing Technology Risks and Regulatory Challenges

Aside from litigation, ASIC has an arduous year ahead, with technology-related risks such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data management posing major challenges. The commission is slated to embark on or further 18 major regulatory projects, as mandated by the federal government. These include the execution of international climate disclosure obligations, regulation of cryptocurrency platforms, and the establishment of a financial accountability regime.

ASIC’s enforcement record has drawn criticism, with a report suggesting that less than 1% of complaints were investigated. This sparked a Senate inquiry to which ASIC defended its position. Chairman Longo also drew attention to the $3.5 trillion in Australian retirement savings, emphasizing the profound impact of superannuation governance on the economy. As such, the responsible use of AI in business practices and superannuation governance will be areas of heightened focus and resource allocation for the commission.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

