Australia

Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans

Asiastar, a revered Chinese automotive brand, is gearing up to make a grand entrance into the Australian commercial vehicle market with its latest lineup of electric vans. The brand, possessing an illustrious heritage in China, has set its sights on challenging well-established models such as the LDV eDeliver 9 and the Ford E-Transit. With a competitive starting price of less than $90,000, Asiastar is strategically positioning itself in the electric van segment.

Asiastar’s Electric Vans: A Blend of Power and Efficiency

Asiastar’s electric vans come armed with two battery options: a 70kWh and a 105.6kWh battery, offering an estimated driving range of up to 300km. The vans are powered by an ‘eAxle’ electric motor, delivering a maximum power output of 140kW. The vans’ payload capacity is a whopping 1870kg, contingent on the battery size, a testament to their robustness and efficiency.

Foton Mobility Distribution: Facilitating Asiastar’s Entry

Foton Mobility Distribution, known for bringing Foton electric trucks to Australia, is facilitating Asiastar’s market entry. The firm will import and service the vans, leveraging its existing dealer network. The anticipation is high, with the vans expected to grace dealerships by the end of the first quarter.

Meeting the Demand for Electric Commercial Vehicles in Australia

Asiastar’s market entry is a strategic response to the burgeoning demand for electric commercial vehicles in Australia. The electric van segment, currently underserved, is ripe for expansion and competition. Asiastar, part of the acclaimed Weichai Group and recognised as one of China’s top 100 multinational companies, is poised to capitalise on this opportunity. Interestingly, its connection to Mercedes-Benz, via a joint venture influencing its van designs, isn’t explicitly promoted in its press release.

Australia Automotive
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

