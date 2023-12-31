en English
Asia

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:39 pm EST
As the world bid adieu to 2023, Asian countries welcomed 2024 with vibrant celebrations and illuminations, symbolizing a hopeful leap into the new year. From the grandeur of Sydney Harbor Bridge’s fireworks display in Australia to the muted festivities in conflict-ridden regions, the globe ushered in the new year under contrasting skies.

A Kaleidoscope of Celebrations

Asia set the stage ablaze with fireworks displays and brightly lit signs. Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and several other East and Southeast Asian nations marked the onset of 2024 with fireworks, signifying optimism for the coming year. Over a million spectators experienced a breathtaking 12-minute firework display in Sydney, Australia, against the silhouetted backdrop of the iconic Opera House. In Auckland, New Zealand, landmarks were illuminated, accompanied by a 500-kilogram pyrotechnics display. Simultaneous celebrations were seen in Samoa, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, and Macau.

The Shadow of Conflict

However, the merriment was not universal. The ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine cast a long shadow over the celebrations, leading to muted or even canceled festivities in some regions. The heightened security concerns resonated in regions beyond the epicenters of conflict. European cities and New York City bolstered their security measures, wary of potential extremist threats. Countries like Pakistan observed a ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations as a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Year Ahead: Hope and Challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year address, emphasized economic recovery, whereas Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought global support for victory over Russia in his message. The Queen of Denmark made headlines with her unexpected abdication announcement during her traditional New Year’s Eve speech. The global panorama was a blend of aspirations, challenges, and surprises as the world stepped into 2024.

Asia Australia
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

