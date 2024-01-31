Asia Strategic Holdings Reports Financial Growth Amid Challenges

Asia Strategic Holdings Ltd, a Singapore-based developer, reported a reduced pretax loss for the financial year ending September 30, indicating a potential for revenue growth. The company reported an increase in sales revenue, reaching USD24.05 million compared to USD17.91 million the previous year, coupled with a decrease in net loss from USD5.94 million to USD5.32 million. This marks the sixth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth for the company.

Financial Highlights and Performance

The 34% year-on-year revenue growth was primarily driven by the strong performance in the Education division. The division in Myanmar surpassed pre-COVID levels, while Vietnam's Education division reported a 16% year-on-year revenue growth. Despite a rise in administrative expenses, the company refrained from declaring a dividend, prioritizing cash conservation for working capital and future expansion.

Prospects Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Asia Strategic Holdings remains optimistic about the growth prospects in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its markets. The company's business strategy and financial performance reflect an ability to navigate tough market conditions.

Key Collaborations and Acquisitions

On the international front, Verici Dx PLC has entered a research agreement with the Westmead Institute for Medical Research, part of the Australian government's AUD500 million Medical Research Future Fund 'Genomics Health Futures Mission'. Additionally, Valereum PLC completed the acquisition of fintech company GSX Group, with payment made in shares and warrants.

Capital Raising and Future Growth

Phoenix Copper Ltd has raised additional capital through a retail offer and subscription of shares, following a GBP2.7 million placing and subscription completed the previous week. The new shares are expected to begin trading on AIM in London soon. In another strategic move, Gama Aviation PLC, has agreed to purchase the trade and assets of Specialist Aviation Services Ltd, aiming to accelerate growth in Gama Aviation's strategic business unit for special missions.