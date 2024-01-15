Asia-Pacific Markets: Nikkei 225 Eyes Seventh Day Surge, S&P/ASX 200, Hang Seng Brace for Decline

The Asian-Pacific markets are set for a mixed start today, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index expected to extend its upward trend to a seventh day, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index show signs of a weaker opening. The Nikkei has seen a significant rise this year, reaching milestones at 34,000, 35,000, and 36,000 points, levels unseen since 1990. Futures data suggests the Nikkei will cross the 36,000 mark, trading higher in both Chicago and Osaka compared to its last close.

Nikkei 225's Upward Trajectory

The Nikkei 225 continued its winning streak on Monday, reaching a new 52-week high, closing at 35,901.79 with a nearly 1% rise. Corporate news too saw significant movement, with shares of Bewith99216 jumping 2.3% and other companies witnessing losses. The measure for current conditions in Japan also improved, indicative of a robust economic landscape.

December Producer Price Index Awaited

Japan is also slated to release its producer price index for December. Analysts predict a 0.3% year-on-year decline, a crucial indicator of the nation's economic health. The data will provide insights into the pricing power of producers over consumers, which can influence inflation and the central bank's policy decisions.

Weak Opening for S&P/ASX 200 and Hang Seng

In contrast, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index are expected to open lower, indicating a potential third day of decline. Meanwhile, U.S. markets remained closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday, with futures signaling a downward trend for the main indexes when trading resumes.

U.S. December Retail Sales Data Anticipated

Investors are keeping a close eye on the U.S. December retail sales data, due Wednesday. Any evidence of slowing consumer spending could stoke fears of a recession. Analysts expect a modest increase of 0.2% for the month. In other news, Morgan Stanley's selection of "alpha" stocks in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan region, seen as capable of outperforming the market, garnered coverage. Additionally, Bank of America upgraded a wind energy stock from "neutral" to "buy," indicating a positive outlook for the stock after overcoming a period of negative sentiment due to project delays and cost overruns.