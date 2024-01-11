en English
Australia

Asbestos Discovery Prompts Indefinite Closure of Rozelle Parklands

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Asbestos Discovery Prompts Indefinite Closure of Rozelle Parklands

The newly inaugurated Rozelle Parklands in Sydney’s inner west has been closed indefinitely, following the alarming discovery of asbestos in garden mulch used at a children’s playground. The issue was brought to light when a child unknowingly brought home the dangerous material. The distressed parents alerted the authorities, leading to an investigation and subsequent closure of the park.

Asbestos Confirmed in Rozelle Parklands

Transport for NSW, the state’s transport agency, confirmed that three out of 34 samples tested from the parkland site were positive for traces of bonded asbestos. In response to this public safety concern, the affected area has been cordoned off. The authorities are now devising a strategy for the safe removal and replacement of the contaminated mulch.

Health Risks and Public Concern

Asbestos is a significantly hazardous material. When inhaled, the fibrous substance can become lodged in the lungs and heighten the risk of developing lung and ovarian cancer. Even though continuous air monitoring at Rozelle Parklands has not indicated abnormal levels of airborne particles, the discovery has understandably caused significant distress among the local populace. These concerns are compounded by pre-existing frustrations over traffic disruptions associated with the newly opened Rozelle interchange.

Official Response and Accountability

Inner West Council Mayor Darcy Byrne expressed disbelief over the contamination of the playground. He has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and immediate remediation of the parkland. Mayor Byrne also underscored the necessity for accountability, should it be found that contractors failed to maintain requisite safety standards during the park’s construction.

The Rozelle Parklands, which sprawls over 10 hectares atop the Rozelle Interchange, had only opened its gates to the public on December 17. Now, it remains closed as authorities, including NSW health, SafeWork, and the Environmental Protection Agency, painstakingly assess the extent of the contamination and work towards ensuring the site’s safety.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

