Australia

Aruna Sathanapally Assumes Role as CEO of Grattan Institute

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
Aruna Sathanapally Assumes Role as CEO of Grattan Institute

In a significant development for Australia’s public policy landscape, Aruna Sathanapally has been named the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grattan Institute, one of the country’s foremost think tanks. The announcement comes with the expectation that Dr. Sathanapally will assume her position by the end of February.

Astute Leadership for Grattan Institute

Dr. Sathanapally brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Executive Director, Macroeconomy, at the New South Wales Treasury. Here, she presided over the Revenue division and led the NSW Intergenerational Report, among other health and justice reform initiatives. Her professional journey also traces her roles as a barrister and a management consultant with the renowned McKinsey & Company in London.

Academic Excellence and Career Achievements

Her stellar academic record includes a masters in law and a doctorate from the revered University of Oxford, where she was recognized as a Menzies Scholar and a John Monash Scholar. This appointment marks Dr. Sathanapally as the third CEO of the Grattan Institute, succeeding John Daley and Danielle Wood, who recently assumed the role of Chair of the Productivity Commission.

Optimism and Confidence in New Leadership

Lindsay Maxsted, the Chairman of the Grattan Institute Board, has warmly welcomed Dr. Sathanapally’s appointment. He lauded her caliber, intellect, and standing in the field, expressing strong confidence in her ability to sustain Grattan’s influential position in Australian public life. In her statement, Dr. Sathanapally emphasized the Grattan Institute as an ‘independent public policy powerhouse’ and praised the reputations of the Program Directors in various sectors, including Energy, Health, Education, Economic Policy, and the newly formed Disability Program.

As she prepares to step into her new role, Dr. Sathanapally envisions working closely with the Institute’s team to advance public policy that significantly benefits Australians. Her leadership comes at a time when the institute’s research and analysis are more critical than ever, promising a new era of impactful policy decisions under her guidance.

Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

