Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move

In a strategic move to fuel its growth trajectory, Sydney-based Arriba Group, known for its prowess in workplace rehabilitation and National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) services, is actively considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The company, generating a robust annual revenue of $76 million, has made a significant stride by inviting investment banks and boutiques to pitch their services, signifying a potential change in the sector.

Unraveling the Growth Strategy

Marcella Romero, the founder and sole proprietor of Arriba Group, has initiated this exploration to identify potential acquisition targets, marking a new chapter in the company’s 26-year history. While the immediate objective is securing advisory for acquisitions, it’s noteworthy that banks are also eyeing the possibility of a future sale of the thriving Arriba Group. Despite such prospects, Romero made it clear that she has no plans to exit the company any time soon.

The NDIS Sector: A Hotbed for Investment

The NDIS sector has proven to be a lucrative landscape for investors, with profits soaring by over 29 percent annually since 2018. The market’s fragmentation further amplifies opportunities for acquisitions. Prominent investments include Navis Capital’s majority stake in Caring Group, Fortitude Investment Partners’ venture into Aged Care Decisions, and Quadrant Private Equity’s marketing of its myHomecare business.

Arriba Group’s Next Steps

While Arriba Group’s quest for an advisory firm continues, no official appointments have been confirmed. This move indicates a decisive step towards an evolution in the company’s growth strategy, underlining its ambition to expand and enhance its services in the NDIS sector. As the company navigates this new terrain, the industry watches with keen interest, anticipating the ripple effects of this strategic initiative.