Arrests Made in Alleged Murder Plot Against OneFour

Two individuals have been taken into custody, suspected of planning to murder four members of the Western Sydney rap group, OneFour. The group, well-known for the raw depiction of life in Australia's largest city in their music, is now in the spotlight for a chilling reason. This development has escalated concerns about the group's safety, leaving fans and the broader Australian music community on edge.

Details of the Arrest

26-year-old Brandon Masueli and 20-year-old Yousef Rima were apprehended as part of a police operation targeting an alleged murder conspiracy against OneFour members: J Emz, Spenny, YP, and Celly. The plot reportedly originated from an international organized crime gang, with the arrestees believed to be part of the Haouchar crime syndicate. Charges expected to be levied against them include conspiracy to murder, kidnap, commit armed robbery, along with firearm and large commercial quantity of prohibited drug supply offenses.

Unraveling the Motives

The police allege that the arrested individuals were undertaking contract work for another organized crime network, with the high-profile OneFour members marked for murder and kidnapping for financial gain. Multiple motives are being investigated, but the authorities believe that a conflict between the rappers and the crime syndicate may have been the catalyst. The members of OneFour, who were oblivious to the plot, have not been implicated in any criminal activity.

Disruption of the Crime Cell

During the course of the investigation, the police seized several firearms and disrupted the plot. Two more individuals are being pursued, and a fifth man, already wanted for other crimes, has a warrant out for his arrest. The crime cell, suspected of being behind the alleged murder plot, is also linked to a series of kidnapping plots, one of which led to the discovery of a large stash of cocaine. The group OneFour, regularly targeted by police and often barred from performing, responded to the arrest news with a defiant Instagram post.

In this ongoing saga, 28 individuals have been arrested, with one more still wanted. Meanwhile, a member of OneFour has recently announced his departure from the group, citing his Christian beliefs.