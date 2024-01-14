Arrest Made in Coogee Beach Sexual Assault Case: Fernando Collard to Remain in Custody

A 33-year-old man, Fernando Collard, has been arrested and charged for an alleged sexual assault on a teenager at Coogee Beach in Western Australia. The incident, which occurred around 2.10pm on a Friday, has sparked widespread attention, particularly among digital news consumers, and has put a spotlight on security measures in public spaces.

The Incident

The alleged assault took place in a male toilet block at Coogee Beach. According to reports, the teenage girl was forcibly dragged into the facility and sexually assaulted before the assailant fled the scene. This incident has led to a surge in discussions about safety in public spaces, and particularly, the vulnerability of women in such areas.

The Arrest

Fernando Collard, already sought by the police, was arrested by sex crime detectives in connection with the assault. Following his arrest, Collard has been charged with one count of sexual penetration without consent and will remain in custody for two weeks pending his appearance before the Perth Magistrates Court.

The Public Response

The case has elicited a strong public response, with many following the developments closely. As part of their coverage, news outlets have released CCTV still images of the suspect, helping to aid the police in their search. Furthermore, digital news platforms have been providing regular updates on the case, featuring it in their true crime series and podcasts, thereby enabling subscribers to stay informed on the case's progress.