en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Aristocrat Leisure Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design Over Alleged Data Theft

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Aristocrat Leisure Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design Over Alleged Data Theft

In a dramatic turn of events, Aristocrat Leisure, a vanguard in the world of poker machines and online casino games in Australia, has swiftly secured urgent court orders against its own head of game design, Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran. The orders came into effect following grave allegations that Tran had downloaded a staggering number of approximately 6800 files from Aristocrat’s servers. This incident reportedly took place in the early hours of a Sunday in December.

Tran’s Stint at Aristocrat

Having been a part of Aristocrat since 2008, Tran has been instrumental in managing a team of 42 and has been a key contributor to the development of popular games such as Gold Stacks, Prosperity Pig, and Choy’s Kingdom. With a portfolio boasting several patents in the gaming field, Tran’s alleged actions have sent ripples through the industry.

Court Orders and Consequences

Justice Yaseen Shariff, who issued the orders, has effectively restrained Tran from using or disclosing the downloaded files. Further, Tran has been barred from destroying any material that could potentially be related to the case. In an attempt to leave no stone unturned, an independent lawyer, coupled with computer experts, have been appointed to carry out a thorough search and seize operation of Tran’s electronic devices and dig deeper into the matter.

Access to Information and Further Proceedings

As a part of the court orders, Tran is obligated to provide any passwords or access information for the devices that were issued to him by Aristocrat. These allegations first surfaced in a civil proceeding at the Federal Court. Aristocrat, however, has chosen to maintain silence on the ongoing case, which is slated for a further hearing in February.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
8 mins ago
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
The second stage of the Women’s Tour Down Under was nothing short of a thrilling spectacle, as riders faced the longest track in the race’s history – a grueling 104.2km course from Glenelg to Stirling. With 2079m of climbing and an uphill finish, the stage proved to be a defining moment in the race, with
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
Emergency Landing on Sydney's Garie Beach: A Lucky Escape
30 mins ago
Emergency Landing on Sydney's Garie Beach: A Lucky Escape
Toongabbie Tragedy: Child Loses Life in Driveway Accident
31 mins ago
Toongabbie Tragedy: Child Loses Life in Driveway Accident
Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge
22 mins ago
Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
22 mins ago
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
Multi-Car Pileup in Sydney: Six Hospitalized, Investigations Underway
25 mins ago
Multi-Car Pileup in Sydney: Six Hospitalized, Investigations Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
3 seconds
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
1 min
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
5 mins
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
6 mins
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
7 mins
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
8 mins
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
8 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
10 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
10 mins
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app