Aristocrat Leisure Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design Over Alleged Data Theft

In a dramatic turn of events, Aristocrat Leisure, a vanguard in the world of poker machines and online casino games in Australia, has swiftly secured urgent court orders against its own head of game design, Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran. The orders came into effect following grave allegations that Tran had downloaded a staggering number of approximately 6800 files from Aristocrat’s servers. This incident reportedly took place in the early hours of a Sunday in December.

Tran’s Stint at Aristocrat

Having been a part of Aristocrat since 2008, Tran has been instrumental in managing a team of 42 and has been a key contributor to the development of popular games such as Gold Stacks, Prosperity Pig, and Choy’s Kingdom. With a portfolio boasting several patents in the gaming field, Tran’s alleged actions have sent ripples through the industry.

Court Orders and Consequences

Justice Yaseen Shariff, who issued the orders, has effectively restrained Tran from using or disclosing the downloaded files. Further, Tran has been barred from destroying any material that could potentially be related to the case. In an attempt to leave no stone unturned, an independent lawyer, coupled with computer experts, have been appointed to carry out a thorough search and seize operation of Tran’s electronic devices and dig deeper into the matter.

Access to Information and Further Proceedings

As a part of the court orders, Tran is obligated to provide any passwords or access information for the devices that were issued to him by Aristocrat. These allegations first surfaced in a civil proceeding at the Federal Court. Aristocrat, however, has chosen to maintain silence on the ongoing case, which is slated for a further hearing in February.