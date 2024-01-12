Aristocrat Leisure Secures Court Orders Against Employee Over Alleged Document Theft

In an unfolding corporate intrigue, Aristocrat Leisure, one of Australia’s leading suppliers of poker machines, has landed urgent court orders against a high-ranking employee, Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran. Tran, head of game design at Aristocrat, is alleged to have downloaded about 6800 files from the company’s servers, prompting the company to take swift legal action.

Swift Legal Action

Aristocrat, which has been embroiled in intellectual property disputes in the past, was granted the orders by the Federal Court, following a civil claim. The alleged downloads transpired on an early Sunday morning in December. Tran, a long-standing employee since 2008, is known for developing several popular games and holds patents for his work.

Restrictions and Investigation

The court’s orders bar Tran from using or disclosing the downloaded files and any other confidential material. It also restricts him from destroying any related material. To thoroughly investigate the matter, an independent lawyer and computer experts have been appointed. This probe included a search and seizure of Tran’s electronic devices, including a laptop, hard drives, and USBs. The court also ordered Tran to hand over passwords and usernames necessary to access the computers and mobile phones provided by Aristocrat.

Defending Allegations

Ken Brotherson, Tran’s counsel, noted that these orders were made without Tran being informed or given a chance to oppose them. Tran is expected to clarify his intentions to defend the allegations. An official statement from Aristocrat Leisure is yet to be made, citing that the case is ongoing, and a further hearing is scheduled for February.